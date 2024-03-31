This Week in Pennsylvania: U.S. Senator Bob Casey

(WHTM) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey is the guest on the latest edition of This Week in Pennsylvania as the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat heats up.

Casey is set to face Republican Dave McCormick with no other candidates on the April 23 primary ballot. The three-term Senator acknowledged this will be a “tough” race and he’ll have to earn his votes.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

This Week in Pennsylvania

Early in the campaign, Casey has made “greedflation” and “shrinkflation” priorities in his pitch to voters.

“When consumers have to buy food products on a regular basis, go to the grocery store, have to buy household items, they’ve got to keep making those purchases. You can’t keep jacking up those prices.”

Casey says the Federal Trade Commission should conduct a price-gouging investigation to see if there are deceptive practices taking place.

If elected to another term, Casey says he wants to ensure the federal government is investing more in kids and families.

“I don’t think the federal government does nearly enough to have a strategy for kids so that we’re investing enough in their healthcare long-term, we’re investing in their early learning, we’re investing in their protection, making sure they have enough to eat, making sure they have an economic foundation.”

Also on This Week in Pennsylvania, we look at the legal and legislative fights over election issues such as mail ballots. We’ll also remember the disaster at Three Mile Island on the 45th anniversary of the meltdown.

Every week, This Week in Pennsylvania gives a comprehensive look at the week’s biggest news events in Pennsylvania, provided by the abc27 News team, along with the latest updates on local stories.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

This Week in Pennsylvania

Check your local listings for weekly air times.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.