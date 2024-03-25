A week of 'Operation Consequences' raids in SB County turns up 9 guns, 17 pounds of drugs

Deputies arrested six people, seizing 17 pounds of drugs and nine firearms, during "Operation Consequences" raids in San Bernardino County on March 16 through March 22, 2024.

Deputies assigned to the crime suppression task force served five warrants at locations in Adelanto, Riverside and San Bernardino between March 16 and March 22, sheriff's officials said in a written statement. The Adelanto bust took place in the 11000 block of Bartlett Avenue.

"During those contacts, investigators contacted gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms," according to the statement.

Operation Consequences focuses on "targeted crime suppression" and quality of life issues in the High Desert and San Bernardino areas.

It will continue for the next several months, sheriff's officials said.

