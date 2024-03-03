This Week in Louisiana Politics: Special crime session, crawfish, and IVF
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, get the full wrap-up of what passed in the special crime-focused session. Listen to how it will lead to a major overhaul of the state’s criminal justice system.
Also, state and federal leaders are asking for assistance to help crawfish farmers who have been hit hard by the drought and high prices.
Congress debates keeping the government’s lights on and they make an attempt to protect IVF treatments as it faces challenges in the states.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy weighs in on how he would have gathered support from the US Senate to help Louisiana.
‘My Dead Friend Zoe’: Travis Kelce’s film producer debut set for world premiere at SXSW
This Week in Louisiana Politics: Special crime session, crawfish, and IVF
Health officials host annual wellness event for women in Baton Rouge
Hangovers suddenly worse? Researchers think COVID could be the cause
California dentist fatally shot at work, ‘disgruntled’ ex-customer arrested
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.