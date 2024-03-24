This Week in Louisiana Politics: Second week of session, insurance commissioner addresses insurance crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, get the latest on the budget debates for different departments at the capitol. Also, the new Insurance Commissioner takes on the insurance crisis with a number of bills some say are too industry-friendly.
A Louisiana lawmaker brings forward a bill during the Legislative Session that is tough on crime and protects women during the state’s abortion ban.
Later, hear from Congressman Troy Carter about the delegation’s efforts to help crawfish farmers who have been hit with a terrible season following a drought and freeze.
Louisiana Presidential Primary 2024 Election Results
This week, many committee meetings will be happening at the Capitol as well as the Louisiana Parole Project will be meeting.
