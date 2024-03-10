This Week in Louisiana Politics: Rep. Graves reacts to President Biden’s State of the Union; lawmaker looks to end red light cameras

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, State Sen. Alan Seabaugh has filed a bill in the regular session that would ban red light cameras. Hear how he wants to save you the headache of the tickets and why he says they’re not constitutional.

Gov. Jeff Landry hosted a bill-signing event in New Orleans for the number of bills aimed directly at the crime issues in the Crescent City.

Also, President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address this week. Some conservatives are angry with what he said.

Fred Childers sits down with Rep. Garret Graves to hear his take on the speech.

