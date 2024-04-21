This Week in Louisiana Politics: Lawmakers consider child workers, public records and guns

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, learn how the Louisiana government is looking to keep information from the public by adding a large swath of exemptions for the open records law.

After a couple of months of nitrogen hypoxia being added as a method of execution, lawmakers are considering removing the method.

Also, one lawmaker wants to do away with the required break times for child workers.

A number of gun-related bills are advancing in the legislature — but New Orleans leaders want to put the brakes on some of the concealed carry laws that are set to go into effect this summer.

State lawmakers are debating to schedule a Constitutional Convention to develop a new constitution.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.