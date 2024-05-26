This Week in Louisiana Politics: abortion pill, death penalty, and southern border

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On This Week in Louisiana Politics, the Louisiana Legislature makes national waves for a bill that will change the schedule of two abortion-inducing drugs as controlled dangerous substances. The President of the United States chimes in.

Also, some lawmakers changed their minds about allowing gas executions, but others want it to stay.

Elected officials held an anti-semitism rally at the state capitol after nationwide pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed a State of Emergency Declaration after severe weather and tornadoes.

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport is now accepting mobile driver’s licenses using the LA Wallet application.

In Washington, congressmen are debating how to secure the nation’s border. But no agreement has been reached.

