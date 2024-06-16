Week-long ‘Extended Heat Emergency’ issued for DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Sunday that the District will have an Extended Heat Emergency starting Monday, June 17, due to higher-than-normal temperatures throughout the region.

The Department of Human Services and the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency activate an Extended Heat Emergency when temperatures or heat index is anticipated to reach 95 degrees for at least four days in a row.

The Extended Heat Emergency will start June 17 and go through June 21.

Weather Flash: Know the difference between heat exhaustion & heat stroke

The District will offer cooling centers for residents who are seeking relief from the heat.

Outreach teams will also conduct welfare checks during the emergency.

Residents are urged to stay cool, check on vulnerable neighbors and call shelter hotlines for unsheltered residents in need of a cooling center.

In a press release, District officials warned residents to be mindful of signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke.

Heat resources: DC Mayor activates Heat Emergency Plan for the District

Symptoms may include:

Dry, red skin;

Convulsions;

Throbbing headaches;

Disorientation;

Chills;

Delirium;

Coma.

Heatstroke can happen suddenly and a person can go from feeling well to seriously ill within just minutes. If you or someone you know is experiencing a heat-related illness, call 911.

For more information about resources in the District, including cooling centers, shelters and spray parks, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.