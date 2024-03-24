This week in Fort Worth: New home for Opal Lee; can Texas Rangers win back-to-back titles?

This week in Fort Worth, the Texas Rangers have their home opener amid speculation of whether the team can repeat its World Series win, and construction begins on a new house for Opal Lee nearly 80 years after a racist white mob burned down her childhood home.

Opal Lee, the grandmother of Juneteenth, was able to see her home raised again on the lot were her childhood home was ravaged and burned.

On June 19, 1939, a mob attacked her home at 940 E. Annie St.

On March 21, 2024, Opal Lee cut a wood stud and raised a wall for her new home on the same lot.

Texas Capital, a financial services firm, partnered with HistoryMaker Homes and Trinity Habitat for Humanity to make Lee’s home into a reality.

Also this week, the Texas Rangers season starts, and Fan Duel has already given them the fifth-best odds to win the 2024 World Series.

But back-to-back World Series championships may not be likely.

In the past 30 years, North Texas professional sports teams have not had back-to-back championship wins, and no major league team has won back-to-back since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000.