This week in Fort Worth: Crime in the entertainment districts and animals during the eclipse

This week in Fort Worth here’s a look at crime in Fort Worth’s entertainment districts and what animals do during an eclipse.

The Fort Worth entertainment district with the most crime is West 7th followed by Downtown, Stockyards, South Main, and Magnolia. Forty percent of crimes reported in Fort Worth’s entertainment districts were in West 7th according to city data obtained by the Star-Telegram..

Also this week, a Star-Telegram reporter spoke with a professor of Biological Sciences at North Carolina State University about zoo animals during the eclipse. Apparently during a total solar eclipse, zoo animals either think it’s time for bed, time to freak out or time to seek out a little love.