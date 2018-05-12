The Week's Most Important Car Numbers

From a new luxury SUV to the world's fastest GTI, these are the most important numbers of the week.

Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or comparing the price of a Model S to a Mercedes. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at key figures from Rolls-Royce, Volkswagen, Aston Martin, and more.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Debut

That’s how much the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan will cost you in U.S. dollars. That number currently makes it one of the most expensive SUVs on the market, and nearly $150,000 more expensive than the Bentley Bentyaga. Is it worth it?

Aston Martin DB11 AMR

That’s how much horsepower the all-new DB11 AMR comes packed with. The upgraded biturbo 5.2-liter V12 gives it a 30 horsepower boost over the standard DB11 V12, and paired with a sharper suspension setup and a more aggressive exhaust note, it’s the Aston Martin most buyers should be after. The super coupe will start at $241,000 in the United States.

2018 VW Golf GTI TCR concept

That’s how fast VW’s new Golf GTI TCR concept is in miles per hour (263 kmh) – making it the fastest factory Golf ever. The 286-horsepower GTI made its debut at Wörthersee as a concept, but could hit the production line before the end of the year.