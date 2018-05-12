The Week's Most Important Car Numbers

From a new luxury SUV to the world's fastest GTI, these are the most important numbers of the week.
Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or comparing the price of a Model S to a Mercedes. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at key figures from Rolls-Royce, Volkswagen, Aston Martin, and more.
325,000
That’s how much the new Rolls-Royce Cullinan will cost you in U.S. dollars. That number currently makes it one of the most expensive SUVs on the market, and nearly $150,000 more expensive than the Bentley Bentyaga. Is it worth it?
630
That’s how much horsepower the all-new DB11 AMR comes packed with. The upgraded biturbo 5.2-liter V12 gives it a 30 horsepower boost over the standard DB11 V12, and paired with a sharper suspension setup and a more aggressive exhaust note, it’s the Aston Martin most buyers should be after. The super coupe will start at $241,000 in the United States.
164
That’s how fast VW’s new Golf GTI TCR concept is in miles per hour (263 kmh) – making it the fastest factory Golf ever. The 286-horsepower GTI made its debut at Wörthersee as a concept, but could hit the production line before the end of the year.
25,000
That’s how much money you’ll have to pay per month (in U.S. dollars) if you want to lease a new Pagani Huayra Roadster. The boutique automaker recently announced its new lease deal, which asks $700,000 down before the extensive monthly payment. By all accounts, it’s the most expensive lease ever.
50
That's how many years legendary test driver Valentino Balboni has been working at Lamborghini. And look at how the anniversary was celebrated!
