What are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers? Numbers drawn for March 25, 2024
Lottery fever is kicking up yet again across the U.S. as its major jackpots continue to grow. Wednesday's Powerball lottery jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $865 million with a cash option of $416.1 million.
Mega Millions has a winner! See winning numbers for enormous $1.1 billion jackpot
Latest Powerball winning numbers
Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 7-11-19-53-68 and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2x.
Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?
There was no jackpot winner Monday, but there were two Match 5 winners, one each in Florida and another in New York.
How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?
The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:
Powerball only — $4
Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4
Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7
Match 3 white numbers only — $7
Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100
Match 4 white numbers only — $100
Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000
Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million
When are the Powerball drawings?
Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Recent Powerball jackpot winners
Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:
$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California
$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California
$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio
$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia
$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington
$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California
$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas
$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania
Powerball 101: Here's how to play
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Powerball numbers for 3-27-24: See winning numbers here