What are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers? Numbers drawn for March 13, 2024
The Powerball jackpot is on the rise yet again after no winner was drawn Monday night. Wednesday's Powerball lottery jackpot drawing is worth an estimated $559 million with a cash option of $273.3 million.
Latest Powerball winning numbers
Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers will be drawn around 11 p.m. ET.
Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 1-3-7-16-66 and the Powerball was 5. The Powerball Play was 5x.
Did anyone win the last Powerball drawing?
There was no jackpot winner in Monday's Powerball drawing.
There was one $1 million Match 5 winner from Virginia.
How many Powerball numbers are needed to win a prize?
The possible winning tickets and their cash prizes are as follows:
Powerball only — $4
Match 1 white number + Powerball — $4
Match 2 white numbers + Powerball — $7
Match 3 white numbers only — $7
Match 3 white numbers + Powerball — $100
Match 4 white numbers only — $100
Match 4 out of 5 white numbers + Powerball — $50,000
Match all 5 white numbers only — $1 million
When are the Powerball drawings?
Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Recent Powerball jackpot winners
Here is the list of recent Powerball jackpot wins, per powerball.com:
$1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023; California
$1 billion — July 19, 2023; California
$252.6 million — April 19, 2023; Ohio
$162.6 million — March 4, 2023; Virginia
$754.6 million — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington
$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California
$93 million — Nov. 19, 2022; Kansas
$206.9 million — Aug. 3, 2022; Pennsylvania
Powerball 101: Here's how to play
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Powerball numbers: Lottery drawing for 3/13, $559M jackpot