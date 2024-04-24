A small chance of showers are in the forecast for Wednesday morning in Northern New Jersey, according to National Weather Service.

The temperatures will remain warm during the day as spring continues to bloom. The high will be 69 degrees as the the sky will get gradually more sunny as the afternoon progresses. Winds be on the strong side with gusts reaching up to 28 miles per hour.

Temperatures will take a sharp decline at night with a low of 37 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Winds will calm down reaching up to 13 miles per hour, and no precipitation is expected for the evening.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wednesday's forecast calls for high near 70 degrees