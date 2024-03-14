Here are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers as lottery jackpot surpasses $550 million

One lucky winner on Wednesday could score a top prize worth more than $550 million in one of two dueling lottery jackpots that continued to climb this week.

It’s time again to check those Powerball tickets carefully, because the estimated jackpot is worth $563.4 million, a top prize that has been climbing since a winner scored the jackpot on New Year’s Day when it was up over $800 million.

The winning numbers, drawn Wednesday, March 13, are 21, 29, 54, 59, 62; the Powerball was 4. The PowerPlay bonus, which is played in most states, was 2X.

The Mega Millions top prize has been climbing for the past 27 drawings, including Monday night, without a jackpot winner. The Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to reach $792 million before Friday night’s drawing.

The last time both multi-state games had jackpots above half a billion dollars simultaneously was in July with each of those lottery jackpots reaching over a billion dollars before someone won the top prize, California lottery officials said in a news release.

Wednesday night was the 31st Powerball drawing in its current jackpot run, which began more than two months ago.

The estimated $563.4 million jackpot Wednesday would be worth over $273 million in cash if taken by a single winner in a lump sum, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. A sole winner could also decide to receive the total jackpot prize in over 30 annual payments.

That lump sum would be less after taxes — 25% is withheld by lottery officials with the winner responsible for the rest. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.