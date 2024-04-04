What are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Another Wednesday, another Powerball drawing.

With no players matching the five numbers and the Powerball number in Monday’s drawing, Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $1.131 billion.

Wednesday’s winning numbers are 11, 38, 41, 62, and 65; the Powerball is 15 and the Power Play multiplier is 3X.

Six tickets sold for Monday’s drawing — two in Maryland and one each in Florida, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Virginia — matched the five white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball, netting the winners $1 million. More than 2.1 million tickets won a prize of at least $4 in the drawing.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot will be the fourth-highest in the game’s history if claimed and marks the 40th drawing since the game’s last winner – a $842.4 million jackpot won on Jan. 1. It is also the fourth Powerball jackpot in less than two years to reach $1 billion.

The top ten Powerball jackpots are:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $1.131 billion (estimated) — April 1, 2024 $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023 $842.4 million – January 1, 2024 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021

None of those top ten jackpots was won in Ohio.

Winners have the option of being paid the full jackpot amount in annual payments over 30 years, or taking a lesser, one-time payment (Wednesday is an estimated $527.3 million). Lottery officials said most winners choose the one-time payment. All winnings are pre-federal tax, and most states also collect taxes on lottery winnings.

Players must match five balls numbered 1 to 69 plus a Powerball numbered between 1 through 26 to win the jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players can opt to play the Power Play multiplier for an extra $1, which will multiply the player’s winnings by the drawn multiplier (this applies to all prizes except the jackpot and the $1 million prize, which tops out at $2 million).

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million; the odds of winning any one of the nine different prizes available is 1 in 24.9. Odds are not affected by the number of tickets sold; instead, they are based on the chances of selecting the right combination of numbers. Prizes start at $4 for matching either the Powerball or the Powerball and one other number.

Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

