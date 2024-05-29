Wednesday weather: Sunny and calm but cooler

CHICAGO — Expect cooler-than-normal conditions across the area Wednesday.

High pressure that moved in after Tuesday’s rainfall will bring calmer conditions and plenty of sunshine after some morning cloud cover, but a flow of the jet stream will usher in cooler air.

Then, winds are expected to shift to a southwesterly flow by about Friday, which will ramp temperatures back up. They’re projected to be above normal, in fact, for the 6-10-day outlook.

Lake Michigan Warning

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said high waves and dangerous currents were expected at Lake Michigan beaches through Wednesday evening.

“Not a good time for a swim, folks,” an OEMC alert said.

