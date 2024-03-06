Wednesday Weather Forecast

TechCrunch

On Tuesday, Stellantis introduced two all-electric versions of the Dodge Charger packed with the kind of features muscle car fans have come to expect — right down to a system that tries to mimic the rumble of a Hemi V-8 engine. The two new Dodge Charger EV coupes — the 2024 Charger Daytona Scat Pack and the milder Daytona R/T trim — are scheduled to enter production in mid-2024. Together, these next-generation Dodge Charger coupes are part of parent company Stellantis' strategic plan to cut its global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2038.