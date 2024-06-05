Wednesday forecast: Scattered thunderstorms, possible heavy downpours

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Wednesday in portions of north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana, weather officials said.

National Weather Service officials said the storms are ahead of a cold front moving from west to east across the area through the early afternoon. The potential storms are mostly expected southeast of Peru to Chicago, officials said.

Possible heavy downpours are expected in the morning. Officials said another band of showers and thunderstorms was expected Wednesday night.

Current conditions at Midway Airport is overcast at 73 degrees. Farther north at O’Hare International Airport conditions are the same at 70 degrees.