Wednesday forecast: Highs in lower 90s, scattered thunderstorms possible

Weather officials are expecting temperatures in the low 90s Wednesday with scattered thunderstorms in portions of north central and northeast Illinois, and northwest Indiana.

Current morning conditions at O’Hare International Airport is partly cloudy at 79 degrees, and on the Southwest Side at Midway Airport conditions are mostly cloudy at 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials are expecting possible isolated to scattered thunderstorms to roll into the area Wednesday afternoon, with the highest chance of storms to be north of a line from Peru to Aurora to Evanston, officials said. The storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Severe weather was not expected.

Officials said heat indices could reach the mid to upper 90s through Saturday, and at times exceed 100 degrees.

Radar indicated the storm was moving toward the northeast at about 25 mph, officials said.