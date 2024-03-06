Wednesday forecast: Heavy rainfall expected in North Jersey; flood watch in effect

Northern New Jersey should brace for heavy rain on Wednesday as forecasts show likely precipitation in the afternoon until late in the evening, according to National Weather Service. There is also a flood watch in effect for most of North Jersey.

In the Paramus area, rain is expected mainly after 2 p.m. with a 90% chance of precipitation. Throughout the afternoon a half to three quarters of an inch is possible.

Before the rain, residents can expect a warm morning as temperatures will reach a high of 55 degrees. Fog will also be in the area before 10 a.m.

Rain is expected to become heavy towards the evening. New precipitation amounts will come in between three quarters to one inch with a 90% of rainfall.

The National Weather Service forecast for Wednesday into Thursday.

Flood watch on Wednesday

Forecasters are saying most of Northern New Jersey is under flood watch for Wednesday afternoon and evening as well.

In northern New Jersey areas including Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex, Hudson and counties could see flooding due to excessive rainfall that occurred throughout the day.

Peak rain fall is expected between 6 p.m. on Wednesday until 3 a.m. on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Heavy rainfall expected in North Jersey; flood watch in effect