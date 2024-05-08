Today: Flirting with record highs, slight chance of storms

It’s going to be a very hot Wednesday.

The mercury is expected to climb to 95 degrees in parts of Central Florida.

A few spots in the Channel 9 viewing area will be close to record highs, meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Shields said the average high temperature this time of year is 87 degrees.

There’s a small chance for a storm today, about a 10% likelihood.

Things will heat up even more on Thursday.

Shields said temps will rise into the upper 90s and records could be broken.

On Friday, still not much relief, as Central Florida stays in the middle 90s.

The weekend will cool off just a tad, with highs around 90 degrees.

As for rain in our forecast — Shields said storm chances will increase next week.

