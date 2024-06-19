Wednesday Evening Forecast: Alberto stays south of East Texas

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers to the south. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated storms in portions of Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: E 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. Low: 74. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & hot. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

