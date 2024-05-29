Wednesday’s cold front will not be bringing cooler air

The front is pushing into Central Florida Wednesday morning, according to NWS Melbourne.

It will be stationary near Lake Okeechobee, bringing dryer air and a wind shift.

Max temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 90s on the interior with record highs at Leesburg and Sanford.

Sea breeze will develop earlier in the day, dropping temperatures at the coastal cities, according to NWS Melbourne.

In the afternoon, isolated and scattered showers will be limited to the southern parts of Central Florida.