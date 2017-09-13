Wednesday's Morning Email: What You Need To Know About Bernie Sanders' Single-Payer Plan

TOP STORIES
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BERNIE SANDERS’ SINGLE-PAYER PLAN As the Vermont senator presents “Berniecare.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
AROUND 5 MILLION STILL WITHOUT POWER And looking to rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Irma. [HuffPost]
SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRAVEL BAN, PUTS REDRAWING OF TEXAS ELECTORAL MAP ON HOLD Take a look at Trump’s temporary win, as well as the reasoning behind the map verdict. [Reuters]
THE MAYOR OF SEATTLE HAS RESIGNED After months of allegations that he had committed child sexual abuse. [HuffPost]
THIS IS WHAT THE TWO DEADLIEST SHOOTINGS OF THE YEAR HAVE IN COMMON “Both involved men allegedly targeting their estranged wives as the women attempted to move on.” [HuffPost]
CONGRESS CALLED ON TRUMP TO DENOUNCE HATE GROUPS In a resolution that will go to Trump for his signature. [HuffPost]
INSIDE THE FORMER CDC DIRECTOR’S NEW INITIATIVE TO SAVE 100 MILLION LIVES AND FIGHT GLOBAL EPIDEMICS “It’s not a matter of if there will be another infectious disease threat ― we know there will be another one. We need to be better prepared than we are today.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE iPHONE X So many features for so much money. [HuffPost]
FRYGATE McDonald’s is vehemently denying claims workers are trained to short you on your fries. [HuffPost]
‘THE SIREN SONG OF THE AMERICAN TRUCK DRIVER’ “I’m the captain of this ship. I’m responsible for all of this,” one driver says. “But that’s what I love about driving this truck. For me, that’s the pinnacle of any job. Captain of your own ship.” [The Ringer]
YOUR FAVORITES RAISED A TON OF MONEY FOR HURRICANE RELIEF LAST NIGHT George Clooney, Justin Bieber, Tom Hanks and more hit the phones in a televised telethon, raising over $14 million. And Beyonce managed to touch on racism, climate change and violence in under two minutes. [HuffPost]
EVEN SELENA GOMEZ FEELS LIKE SHE HAS NO FRIENDS SOMETIMES Despite being the most followed person on Instagram. [HuffPost]
THE ELEGANCE IS BREATHTAKING In these must-see photos from JFK and Jackie Kennedy’s wedding. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
NBC journalist Katy Tur opened up about the time Trump kissed her.
Chris Christie went after Steve Bannon HARD over his comments on his loyalty to Trump.
No, you shouldn’t nuke a hurricane.
The increasing danger of space junk.
The Justice Department will not be charging any police officers in the death of Freddie Gray.
“The sorrow and the shame of the accidental killer.”
Edith “Edie” Windsor, the lead plaintiff in the pivotal Supreme Court marriage equality case, died Tuesday. She was 88.
The parents who “pranked” their kids on YouTube have been sentenced for child neglect.
Are you ready for a Maggie Haberman-Glenn Thrush Trump book?
We love that Issa Rae is the next CoverGirl.
Did you know Hope Hicks used to be a children’s book cover model?
These six word immigrant stories are worth a read.
Here’s how Disney World battens down the hatches for a hurricane.
So The Scaramucci Post might be a real thing. Prepare yourselves.
This nun clearing Hurricane Irma debris with a chainsaw should brighten up your Wednesday. You’re welcome.
Check out the ten happiest states in America.
Hillary Clinton compared herself to Cersei Lannister in her memoir.
It’s the return of ... J.J. Abrams to the Star Wars franchise. He’ll be taking over writing and directing duties for Episode IX.
Ring the alarm: Chip and Joanna Gaines have a new Target line.
Louis C.K. is deflecting sexual misconduct rumors.
The concept behind Savannah Guthrie’s new children’s book, “Princesses Wear Pants” is everything.
Gigi Hadid just suffered every supermodel’s worst nightmare.
