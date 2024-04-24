Wednesday 9-hour Forecast: Expect a warm day with mostly cloudy skies ☁

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Happy hump day! We’re forecasting a high of 89-degrees with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. ⛅☁

Although there’s no rain chances, clouds will linger throughout the whole day with southwest winds from 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. 🌬

Tonight, clouds will go back to partly cloudy, but winds will stay about the same, as well as the warm temperatures.

