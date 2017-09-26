Wedding photographer captures moment groom jumps into pond to save drowning boy

Clayton Cook after he had lifted the little boy to safety - Hutt Photography

A photographer captured the moment two newlyweds' photo shoot turned into a dramatic rescue.

Clayton and Brittany Cook had just got married on Friday and were having their photos taken on a park bridge in Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, when the groom spotted a young boy in trouble in the lake.

He immediately jumped into the waist-deep water before his new wife knew what was happening. Mrs Cook told CTV: “I look over and I see Clay in the water and I think, what is he doing?"

View photos Clayton Cook waist deep in the lake after rescuing the drowning boy Credit: Hutt Photography More

The couple and the photographer said it appeared that the boy had fallen in while playing near the lake's edge.

Mr Cook said: “His face was underwater and he was fighting, like he was really fighting. Luckily, he was only a little guy…and I honestly just sort of hopped him up.”

The couple said after being lifted to safety the boy appeared unhurt and was taken away by an older sibling.

Mrs Cook praised her husband’s swift actions saying: “That's Clay, like that's Clay to me. It's something he would just instinctively do. It was like fate almost, we were meant to be there.”

The couple’s photographer, Darren Hatt, who until that point been shooting a conventional wedding scene, managed to capture the dramatic lake rescue.

View photos Mr and Mrs Cook in their wedding photo shoot Credit: Hutt Photography More

He said: “It was a commendable thing that he did and he sprung into action incredibly quick. Almost as soon as I realized what was going on, he had already saved the day.”

Mr Hatt later posted photos of Mr Cook's heroics on his Facebook page saying "Well done sir!". Others were also quick to praise the groom’s swift and selfless actions.