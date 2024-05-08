Wedding barn owners are suing Wisconsin. What new regulations are they upset about?

Two wedding barn owners, from Berlin and Blair, sued the state of Wisconsin this week over a new alcohol industry law they say will harm their businesses.

The wedding barn owners are represented in the lawsuit by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a prominent conservative law firm in the state.

You might remember wedding barns opposing a major overhaul of the state's alcohol regulations that lawmakers worked on this summer. They feared it would be an "extermination bill" for their businesses.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed that massive law in December, and the issue has remained mostly quiet until now.

Here's the backstory about why wedding barns are upset with the law, the new requirements for wedding barns, who supported the changes and what else the law does:

What new Wisconsin law are wedding barns upset about?

One of the most controversial elements of the new law is that it requires wedding barns and private event venues to get a new type of license to serve liquor.

The license, a “no sale event venue permit,” will allow people renting the barn to bring in their own alcohol. But venue owners won't be able to rent or lease the property more than six days per year and one day per month.

The requirement won't apply to campgrounds or parking lots where events occur, including tailgates.

So, why are wedding barns suing the state of Wisconsin?

While some wedding barn owners already have a liquor license, others have said the new requirement is too expensive and goes against their business model of hosting events, not making or selling alcohol.

"It is unfair that the state of Wisconsin has chosen to single out the few barn venues that are a destination only. We lease our space to couples wishing to have a country-style wedding," said Daniel Gallagher, one of the wedding barn owners suing the state.

"Requiring us to be a liquor retailer in a dry township is causing our small, family-run business — which already pays state and local real estate taxes — to go out of business," he said.

When do the new regulations take effect?

The new license requirement didn't take effect immediately. The parts of the law that affect wedding barns will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to tweak the bill and loosen restrictions on private event venues. Those changes could have allowed them to hold more events and delayed the requirement to prevent affecting already-scheduled events.

Who supported the alcohol industry overhaul?

The new law received support from Kwik Trip, New Glarus Brewing Co. and other business groups in the alcohol industry, along with organizations representing law enforcement, hotels and restaurants.

The change in regulations was a long time coming. There were years of negotiation and nearly a decade of infighting over what industry professionals said were confusing and unclear state laws governing beer, wine and spirits sales in Wisconsin.

What else changed with Wisconsin's new alcohol law?

A lot. Some of the changes are deep within state law and won't be very obvious to consumers, such as updating a complicated system for the making, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages, known as the three-tier system.

Other changes will be more visible, including wineries staying open later, more retail opportunities for breweries and later bar closing times during the Republican National Convention. Some Milwaukee-area suburbs plan to opt out of that last piece.

Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.

