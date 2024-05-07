Wedding barn owners sue Wisconsin over sweeping new alcohol law

MADISON – Two wedding barn owners, represented by a prominent conservative law firm, sued the state on Tuesday over a new law they say will harm their businesses.

Jean Bahn, owner of Farmview Event Barn in Berlin, and Daniel Gallagher, owner of Monarch Valley Wedding & Events in Blair, are represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty in the complaint against the state Department of Revenue.

The lawsuit, filed in Trempeleau County Circuit Court, argues the law violates two rights guaranteed by the state Constitution: the right to earn a living and the right to equal protection.

"Wisconsin small business owners trying to make a living are seeing their entire life’s work thrown away at the hand of heavy-handed economic protectionism. The highest bidder and most well-paid lobbyists shouldn’t write our laws and that’s why WILL is fighting back," WILL deputy counsel Lucas Vebber in a statement said.

Gov. Tony Evers in December signed into law a massive overhaul of Wisconsin's alcohol industry, following years of negotiation and nearly a decade of infighting over what industry professionals said were confusing and unclear state laws governing beer, wine and spirits sales.

The measure passed the Senate in a bipartisan 21-11 vote and the Assembly with a bipartisan 88-10 vote.

The law clarifies a host of alcohol regulations in the state, touching everything from who can invest in new alcohol businesses, to winery operations, to when bars close during the Republican National Convention this summer. Alcohol producers will be allowed to sell their products without a tap room or production facility on site, and winemakers can now stay open past 9 p.m. into the early morning hours, similar to most bars.

The measure creates a new division within the state Department of Revenue to oversee the alcohol industry. It also creates a new statewide bartending license, increases the driving while under the influence surcharge and funding for the Safe Ride program, and implements a variety of regulations on electronic vaping devices.

The law fundamentally alters Wisconsin's complicated system governing the making, distribution and sales of alcoholic beverages, known as the three-tier system. The system dates back to the 1930s and was intended to prevent monopolies on the sale of beer, wine and spirits by separating businesses involved in alcohol production, wholesale and retail sales.

The three-tier system can both limit the businesses of brewers, distributors and retailers and provide them with lucrative opportunities, so proposed changes to the law have often provoked intense legislative battles. Critics of the system said its rules were outdated and often arcane, hampering new and growing aspects of the state's alcohol industry.

Supporters praised the plan as a rare and historic compromise. It received broad support from Kwik Trip, New Glarus Brewing Co. and other business groups in the alcohol industry, along with organizations representing law enforcement, hotels and restaurants.

But the changes didn't sit well with owners of barns converted into wedding venues — better known as wedding barns — who blasted what they fear will be an “extermination bill” for their businesses.

Under the law, wedding barns and other private event venues planning to serve liquor will be required to get a new type of license to do so. The license, a “no sale event venue permit,” will allow those renting the barn to bring in their own alcohol but will limit wedding venue owners to rent or lease the property on no more than six days per year and one day per month. The requirement will not apply to campgrounds or parking lots where events occur, including tailgates.

Although some wedding barn owners already have a liquor license, others have said the law's requirement is too expensive for their business model.

"It is unfair that the state of Wisconsin has chosen to single out the few barn venues that are a destination only. We lease our space to couples wishing to have a country-style wedding. Requiring us to be a liquor retailer in a dry township is causing our small, family-run business — which already pays state and local real estate taxes — to go out of business," Gallagher said in a statement.

The wedding barn provisions of the bill are set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Jessie Opoien can be reached at jessie.opoien@jrn.com.

