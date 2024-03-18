Webster man accused of shooting store clerk multiple times during attempted robbery

A 45-year-old Webster man has been charged in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting at a Rochester store.

Vincent Catalano is charged with second-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery for allegedly shooting a store clerk multiple times during an attempted robbery at the Discount Market on Hudson Avenue on Nov. 11, 2023.

The clerk sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, but did survive, according to police.

Catalano was arrested on March 14 in Rochester and arraigned in Rochester City Court.

He is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Vincent Catalano accused of shooting store clerk in Rochester NY