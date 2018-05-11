The Web's Coolest Cars For Sale This Week

Motor1.com is starting a new weekly series, which joins our successful rubric for concept cars. Every Friday we'll share with you the coolest cars we've found for sale that week from all over the world. We're constantly finding the coolest, rarest, most expensive rides for sale, so we thought we'd share. We also have incredible listings on our sister sites, MotorGT and AutoClassics, to sift through. They feature the world's best exotics and classic cars for sale, respectively.

In this first installment of the series, we have five extremely nice offerings from the '60s, '80s, and '90s of the last century, plus one bonus car to mark our inaugural edition of the series. After you've locked away your wallet in the family safe, click the Next button above to start.

Read also: