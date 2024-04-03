Weber State’s ‘Flaming W’ will become a permanent fixture on Ogden’s mountainside

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Weber State’s electric “Flaming W” will soon start sticking around all year long.

For 45 years, Weber State University has been lighting the electing “W” on Mount Ogden overlooking the campus during homecoming week. On Wednesday, the University announced it plans to build a permanent solar-powered version to light up the mountainside year-round.

“There have long been attempts to put a permanent W on the mountainside,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen. “The temporary one has been a source of pride for Wildcats and the community, and the new one will only amplify that school spirit.”

The Flaming W has been a tradition that has come and gone throughout the institution’s history. It began with a literal flaming W in 1937 with the help of 100 cans of kerosene to ignite the letter. That tradition continued until flares started a brush fire in 1957.

The much safer electric version of the W was established in 1979.

Mortensen said the solar-powered version of the Flaming W is not only a way to bring the tradition into the modern era but also a way to give back to the community by contributing electricity back into the grid.

While the W will now be lit up year-round, it will still be used to celebrate momentous occasions for the school. The W will light up with purple and white bulbs for special moments such as homecoming, commencement, Founders Day and when the Wildcats win at home.

Construction on the permanent solar-powered Flaming W is expected to begin this summer. The hope is to have it completed in time for WSU’s 2024 Homecoming in October.

WSU officials said the majority of funding for the project has already been secured but $500,000 is still left unaccounted for. Weber State University is accepting donations to help secure the last half-million needed to complete the project. Donations can be made on Weber State University’s website, here.

