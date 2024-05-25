Weber City police: Woman fleeing arrest barricaded herself in local business’ bathroom

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A woman was arrested this week after allegedly leading Tennessee police agencies on a pursuit and then barricading herself in the restroom of a local business, the Weber City Police Department reports.

A post on Saturday by the police department said that the incident began early Tuesday morning when numerous Tennessee law enforcement agencies terminated a high-speed pursuit at the Virginia state line.

“A few hours later there was a call from a citizen in regards to someone stopping at their residence and admitting to running from law enforcement in Tennessee,” the post states. The department said officers then located an abandoned vehicle next to a Food City store in Weber City, and a K-9 officer named Apache was deployed to track the suspect and apprehend them.

While the K-9 was on its way to the scene, a captain with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office spotted a female matching the suspect’s description and she fled on foot, according to the post.

The department said the suspect then ran into a local business where she barricaded herself in the bathroom with an animal. K-9 Apache, Scott County Animal Control and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office assisted Weber City police in apprehending the female and gaining control of the animal in the restroom with her.

The woman, whose identity was not provided, was arrested and is reportedly awaiting extradition to Tennessee on the pursuit charges, according to the post.

