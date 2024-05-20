Webb City man waives hearing on child sexual abuse charges

May 20—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Webb City man accused of sexually abusing a girl under 14 years of age waived a preliminary hearing on the charges Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.

Eduardo Alvarado-Ibanez, 22, was ordered bound over for trial by Judge Jacob Skouby on counts of first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old. The court had not set a date for his initial appearance in a trial division of the court by late Monday afternoon.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the alleged victim in the case came in contact with the defendant on Snapchat and agreed to meet him in person. Alvarado-Ibanez subsequently took her on multiple occasions in June of last year to a parking lot in Newton County, where they purportedly engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.