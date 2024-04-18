Weaverville man pleads guilty in attempted murder, carjacking of Mars Hill postal worker

Pictured is an attorney's office at the United States District Court's Western District Court in Asheville.

ASHEVILLE - A Weaverville man has pleaded guilty in the September 2023 carjacking in which he shot Mars Hill postal worker Teresa Ramsay in the face.

In October 2023, Jaden Isaiah Garay, 24, was indicted by the Department of Justice in connection with the attempted murder and carjacking of Ramsay, who had been working with the U.S. Postal Service since 2017.

In October, Garay was charged with attempted murder, carjacking and assault on a mail carrier. Each offense carries a statutory maximum prison term of 25 years.

According to a copy of the plea agreement received from the United States District Court's Western District of North Carolina division located in Asheville, Garay was represented by Rhett Johnson, an assistant federal defender in the Western District.

Garay was also represented by Mary Ellen Coleman, Jonathan D. Letzring and David Thornloe.

Neither Letzring nor Thornloe could be reached as of April 18.

The United States District Court's Western District Court is located at 100 Otis St. in Asheville.

New details

According to court documents, on Sept. 5, 2023, Garay engaged in an argument with his mother and step-father at their Weaverville residence, where they lived together.

During the course of the argument, Garay stole a loaded Glock 48 .9-mm. semiautomatic handgun that belonged to his parents and departed the residence at around 10:30 a.m. driving his 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

Just before 11 a.m., Ramsay began her mail route in Mars Hill, driving her personal right-side-drive Jeep Wrangler.

At around 11:50 a.m., court documents said, Garay, who was driving eastbound along Interstate 26 near Exit 11 for Mars Hill, fired the Glock pistol into another vehicle which had a 17-year-old passenger and was also headed eastbound along I-26, shattering the front passenger window and lodging a bullet in the vehicle.

A short time after, Garay exited I-26 and drove into the town of Mars Hill before abandoning his car at Mars Hill Dentistry's parking lot on South Main Street.

Garay then broke into a residence on Spring Drive, where he encountered the homeowner and displayed the Glock 48 and took the Spring Drive resident's cellphone, according to the documents.

"Garay stomped on the cell phone and tried to break it, but was unable to do so, and instead kept the phone," the court documents said.

Garay then threatened to shoot the resident's dog and told her to get on her knees, but she refused.

The Spring Drive homeowner is listed as "M.E." in the court documents.

"M.E. refused to do so and told GARAY that if he wanted to shoot her, he would have to shoot her standing up," the court documents said, adding that Garay then went into the resident's garage to start one of her vehicles, but was unable to do so, and continued walking through the neighborhood.

After leaving the Spring Drive residence, Garay encountered Ramsay, who was delivering mail to a mailbox from her Jeep Wrangler.

According to the documents, Garay approached Ramsay and told her, "I am being chased by evil spirits" and "evil spirits are following me," to which Ramsay replied, "I love Jesus, I'll pray with, brother, when I finish scanning these," as she was then in the process of scanning a mail item.

In response, Garay said, "I need your car" and he then pointed the Glock 48 handgun at Ramsay, listed as "T.R." in the documents.

"T.R. attempted to comply with Garay's demand, but had to pull forward slightly to exit the vehicle because her door was blocked by a mailbox," the court documents said. "T.R. also attempted to retrieve her cellphone.

"Garay then shot T.R. in the face with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury and for the purpose of taking her motor vehicle. T.R. fell out of her vehicle and to the ground."

As Ramsay's Jeep Wrangler contained all the mail she had not yet delivered that day, Garay drove out of Mars Hill and sometime later that afternoon on Sept. 5 dumped most of the stolen mail in the driveway of a Weaverville residence, documents said.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5, Garay engaged law enforcement officers in a high-speed chase, as Burke County Communications advised the Burke County Sheriff's Office of a high-speed chase that was occurring in McDowell County and was about to enter Burke County on Interstate 40.

Garay was seen at 4:24 a.m. Sept. 6 after detectives noticed him appearing to look into cars in the parking area of one of the cottages on the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center property, a state-operated developmental center for the western region of the state.

At 4:57 a.m., Garay was spotted in the field across from the Burke County Jail on Government Drive, and was taken into custody at 5 a.m., according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

A GoFundMe for Teresa Ramsay, a Mars Hill postwoman shot in the face in a carjacking Sept. 5, 2023, had raised nearly $29,000 as of April 18.

Ramsay

Ramsay's daughter, Scarlet Ramsay, started a GoFundMe page to help with the medical costs associated with Ramsay's injury.

As of April 18, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $29,000.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/teresa-ramsay-medical-fund.

