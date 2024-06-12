Weather Words: 10 creative ways we've heard experts describe all of this rain in Florida

How many different ways can you describe the excessive amounts of rainfall we are getting in Southwest Florida? Apparently, a lot.

Meteorologists and weather experts on TV and social media are being very creative when it comes to "painting a picture" of what is happening with what feels like non-stop rain since Monday night that is expected to continue until early Saturday.

Here are our favorite descriptions with weather photos from visual journalist Jonah Hinebaugh:

More: When it rains, it pours. These are Florida's Top-10 historic one-day rainfall events

'Heavy batches of precip'

A City of Naples storm water vehicle travels along a flooded section of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

'The Rain Train'

A City of Naples storm water vehicle travels along a flooded section of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

'Waves of Rain'

People walk as rain falls at Fifth Avenue South in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

'It's like wringing out a sponge - tight and strong'

A City of Naples storm water vehicle travels along a flooded section of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

'Heavy stuff'

People walk along the beach as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

'Multiple rounds of rain'

A cone is submerged on a flooded part of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

'The Banana Express' (consistent tropical moisture over South Florida)

A car travels along a flooded part of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls at Fifth Avenue South in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

'Juicy'

A person walks along Eighth Street South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

'Rain Rates - extremely impressive'

City of Naples storm water employees set up barricades to prevent people from driving along a flooded section of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

'Wall of water'

A person rides their bike through a flooded section of Gulf Shore Boulevard South as rain falls in Naples on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How much rain is Florida getting from this tropical air mass?