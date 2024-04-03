Weather Whiplash: Destructive storms move out and winter weather moves in Wednesday

FLOOD WARNING: NORTHERN NICHOLAS COUNTY UNTIL 2:45PM, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3RD:

Excessive rainfall is causing small creeks to spill their banks in Barbour County with similar situations likely if not on going for portions of Nicholas County. Nearly 2 inches of rain over 24 hours has saturated grounds with more rain expected today of 0.5 to 1 inch.

FLOOD WATCH: Remains in effect for Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas County until 11am Wednesday. With more rain the in area and scattered heavy rainfall expected today, monitor smaller creeks and steams closely for rising flood waters. Do Not try to cross flooded roadways and watch for low lying areas to become flooded with runoff after heavy rain events.

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one as steady rains continue to move out of the region after a very destructive weather day Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected today but scattered showers will pass through the region from time to time presenting a flood risk for already saturated communities. The day will be drier than not towards the afternoon but runoff will continue to be an issue. Temperatures are backwards with our daytime high observed early in the pre-dawn hours in the upper 50s. With a stout westerly wind 15-20mph with gusts pushing 25mph, temps fall steadily through the day. By the afternoon, temps are in the mid 40s with wind chill values in the upper 30s.

Tonight scattered rain showers change to snow showers for the higher elevations. Winter Storm Watches will be in effect tonight for Western Greenbrier and Northwestern Pocahontas County through FRIDAY NIGHT!

Little accumulation is expected Wednesday night but icy roads will certainly give some travelers along ridgelines some difficulties. Especially through areas still recovering from Tuesday’s storms. Overnight lows dip into the low 30s with wind chills in the teens and twenties as westerly winds continue to push 20mph.

Thursday will be an overcast day with temps struggling to move much from the low 30s into the low 40s for the afternoon. Snow showers and snow squalls will push through the region with the lowlands picking up a grassy coating from time to time that melts quickly after. It’s the mountain top communities that stand a good chance of seeing snow stick (above 3,000 feet). Western Greenbrier and Northwestern Pocahontas County will stand to pick up the most snow with winter driving conditions expected through the day and blinding snows at times.

Thursday afternoon, lowlands will warm up enough to see snow/rain mix which eliminates the chances of snow sticking during the day. Wet roads will be a theme of the day. As sunset approaches, our winter mix changes back to snow and temps drop back into the 30s causing black ice to form on the bridges and overpasses for the late evening hours.

Snow squalls and showers continue through the overnight hours. A general 4-6 inches for Northwestern Pocahontas County expected by Friday morning, 2-4 for Western Greenbrier on the mountain tops. A grassy coating to 1 inch for the lowland mountain ridgelines like Flat Top/Sandstone. Those below 2,500 feet may see a dusting trying to stick to elevated surfaces like windshields and patio furniture.

Friday morning snow showers continue for the eastern mountain communities as northwest winds take over. The pesky low that has been with us the last several day moves off into New England. High pressure builds out west which will help bring an end to the snow showers later into our Friday. Temps will be very chilly for April standards in the 30s for many and wind chill values in the teens and twenties most of the day. Winds will push 15-20mph from time to time. Snow totals for Greenbrier and Pocahontas County will push an additional 1-2 inches by Friday night. Lowlands won’t see anything other than flurries. Friday night we dry out but cool down into the 20s for low.

Saturday will be a breezy day but one where sunshine becomes the norm. Stubborn morning clouds, especially for our eastern counties keep morning temps cool in the 20s and 30s but sunshine in the afternoon will help us warm into the low to mid 40s. Wind chills will be an issue so don’t expect that spring feel at all.

Sunday sunshine and west-southwest winds work together to help us shake the morning chill with temps pushing into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Those with a snowpack in Greenbrier and Pocahontas county will see the upper 40s.

ECLIPSE DAY-MONDAY is looking fantastic for those wishing to see the solar eclipse in the afternoon. More sunshine than not with a few fair weather clouds form time to time. Temps warm up nicely from the low 30s in the morning to the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon. The eclipse starts at 1:56pm with the height at 2:38pm. For our region, we’ll see a 89.9% eclipse so specialized glasses are a must to view the eclipse. *Do Not* look directly at the sun without protection. It only takes seconds to cause damage to your eyes some of which could be irreversible. The eclipse will wrap up at 4:27pm. Monday night a few clouds filter in with a slight chance of sprinkles for the mountains into the overnight.

Tuesday morning a few clouds and some light showers early won’t be too bit of a deal for the morning commute. Temps remain mild with sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

In your extended forecast we’re a little unsettled again with passing showers. Temps bounce around a little from the 70s to the 50s and back as the spring transition continues. Gardeners should still use caution as overnight lows continue to dip below freezing some night.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers/Iso t-storm/breezy. Highs in the 50 and falling.

THURSDAY

Snow/Rain mix. Snow Squalls. Windy. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers then clearing late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Breezy, cold, clearing skies, Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the 50s.

ECLIPSE DAY-MONDAY

Sunshine dayside, clouds building late. Highs in the 60s

TUESDAY

AM shower then clearing. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Sun & clouds. Warm. Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Clouds building, sct. showers. Highs in the upper 60s

FRIDAY

AM sprinkle then clearing. Highs in the 50s

SATURDAY

Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

