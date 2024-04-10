Weather Wednesday at Noon -4/10/24
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans alike have been waiting for is here: the No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.
The closed beta for 33 Immortals will kick off on May 24 and run through June 2.
Amazon has decided to cut off paid perks for Alexa developers. The company confirmed to Engadget on Wednesday that it will end the Alexa Developer Rewards Program at the end of June.
Toyota debuted its brand-new 2025 4Runner on Wednesday night, giving the SUV its first full makeover in 14 years, with a new hybrid powertrain to boot.
Collier is 6-5 and averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this season.
A prize pot of $2.4 million will pay out 48 event winners with relay teams splitting the winnings.
Vampire Survivors is due to hit PlayStation 4 and PS5 in summer 2024. Yep, the summer that starts in just a few months.
"Forever chemicals," or PFAS, are linked to higher rates of diseases, including cancer, but the Biden administration hopes to change that with a new drinking water standard.
Checkr, a 10-year-old startup that offers employee background checks and was last valued at $5 billion in April 2022, has laid off 382 employees as companies are not significantly hiring talent. TechCrunch exclusively learned that Checkr conducted the layoffs across all departments and different levels on Tuesday. The San Francisco-based startup confirmed the layoffs in an email.
Google Photos is getting an AI upgrade. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced that a handful of enhanced editing features previously limited to Pixel devices and paid subscribers -- including its AI-powered Magic Editor -- will now make their way to all Google Photos users for free. This expansion also includes Google's Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted items from photos; Photo Unblur, which uses machine learning to sharpen blurry photos; Portrait Light, which lets you change the light source on photos after the fact, and others.
The latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
While fans of the franchise will get extra value, the Fallout TV show on Prime Video is a great watch in its own right.
Gasoline was one of the main drivers of reaccelerating inflation last month.
The former Ohio State star is easily No. 1 for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, but that doesn't mean teams won't be happy with a bunch of these guys come draft day.
As eBay continues to invest in the trading card space, the e-commerce company announced Wednesday three significant commercial transactions with Collectors, the parent company of PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), the third-party authentication and grading provider in the collectibles industry. The transactions include a trading card commercial agreement that aims to provide trading enthusiasts a seamless buying, selling, grading and storage experience. As part of the partnership, eBay and PSA plan to introduce a “customer-centric product experience” over the coming months.
Amazon is running a sale on Apple's 10th-generation iPad that cuts its price by $100.
Delta Air Lines’ first quarter results soared over expectations as demand remained resilient, driven by a steady resurgence in corporate travel.
True Anomaly's first mission didn't go as planned by any stretch of the imagination, but the space and defense startup's CEO, Even Rogers, said he doesn't consider it a failure. The company launched its first two satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 rideshare mission on March 4. The two spacecraft, which the company calls Jackals, are designed to maneuver closely to other objects, capturing high-resolution images and video of them using optical and radar sensors.
The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld a Civil War-era law banning abortions with one exception. Here's what that means for women in the state.