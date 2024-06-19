Weather service warns of 'dangerously hot conditions'

Finn Saksa, 3, plays in the water at a spray-ground, Sunday at Washington Park

A heat advisory has been issued for Greater Cincinnati through Friday evening.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington warned a swath of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana would face "a prolonged period of dangerously hot conditions" with heat indices near 100 degrees.

Residents are urged to drink fluids, stay in air conditioning, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

