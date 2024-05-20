Weather updates: Tornado emergency declared in western Oklahoma on Sunday

Severe weather capable of producing tornadoes and large hail moved through western Oklahoma Sunday night.

Storms began forming in western Oklahoma late Sunday afternoon and were expected to move closer to Oklahoma City between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The storms were capable of producing tornadoes, winds up to 80 mph and baseball-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado warning issued for Blaine, Caddo, Custer counties

A tornado warning was issued at 8:12 p.m. for a storm that produced a tornado near Custer City. The warning was scheduled to expire at 9 p.m.

The warning included areas near Hydro, Geary, Calumet and El Reno.

- Ryan Sharp

830pm-The strongest storm on radar (which has a history of producing tornadoes) is moving through Blaine county, into Canadian county. Additional severe storms have begun developing in NW OK--expect coverage to increase here before storms sweep east across northern OK. #okwx pic.twitter.com/DWmW83ZszC — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 20, 2024

Tornado emergency issued for Custer City

A tornado emergency was declared at 7:40 p.m. near Custer City, about 90 miles west of Oklahoma City.

While the tornado emergency was canceled shortly before 8 p.m., the National Weather Service said a tornado warning was still in effect.

The storm was moving east at 25-30 mph, but was expected to weaken as it approached Interstate 35 in the Oklahoma City area.

- Ryan Sharp

Tornado emergency for Custer City. Take cover now! #okwx https://t.co/obLIgrWxXc — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 20, 2024

National Weather Service updates

Tweets by NWS Norman

Weather alerts: Tornado watch, tornado warnings issued

What to do when there's a tornado watch

Be prepared — tornadoes are possible in and around the area mentioned in the watch. Be ready to act quickly.

NWS:How to prepare for a tornado

What to do when there's a tornado warning

Take action now. A warning means someone saw a tornado or one was indicated by weather radar. Under a tornado warning, there's imminent danger to life and property. Everyone should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

Live radar Oklahoma weather

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Weather updates: Tornado warnings, watches issued in Oklahoma Sunday night