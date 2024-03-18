Weather updates: Pop-up thunderstorms, hail across Coachella Valley with more on way

Portions of the Coachella Valley saw heavy, intense rain and even some hail Monday morning while others remained dry as a storm centered to the east continued to throw moisture into the Coachella Valley.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Tardy said that storm clouds that drenched Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and other cities in the central Coachella Valley were moving west of the Coachella Valley and into the San Jacinto Range by about 10:45 a.m. Weather Underground reported that 0.04 inches of rain fell at corner of Portola Avenue and Desert Star Boulevard.

More showers, however, were already moving in from the Joshua Tree area to the north.

Hardy said it is likely that portions of the Coachella Valley will continue to see isolated and sometimes intense storms through about 4 p.m. Monday.

“It’s going to be sunny and then its going to be cloudy and then there’s going to be a shower and a rumble of thunder and then it’s going to move on,” Tardy said of what residents can expect for the next few hours.

Tardy said the storms are the result of the same weather pattern the valley has seen all weekend and caused weather delays at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

“So the big storm is over Arizona and southern Nevada and its literally throwing moisture at us,” he said.He added that hotter temperatures on Monday could make the storms stronger than had been seen over the weekend.

Those temperatures are the start of a warmup that will see the highs reach into the mid-80s by Wednesday and stay that way through the work week before dropping back into the 70s this weekend.

