Here’s the weather, traffic outlook in the South Sound region for Memorial Day weekend

As travelers set out on likely congested roadways for Memorial Day weekend, the extended holiday could be wet early on in the South Sound region before clearing up, with temperatures forecast in the high 60s on Monday.

The National Weather Service says there is a slight chance of showers in the region on partly-sunny Saturday, with a high near 57. It’s expected to grow warmer and be dry on Sunday (high near 59) and Memorial Day, which is forecast to bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 68.

Traffic impacts

Motorists should expect congestion this weekend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Travel looks to be heavy both ways along Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma through Tuesday, WSDOT charts show. The charts do not include projections between Tacoma and Seattle.

According to WSDOT, congestion is expected on southbound I-5 from Tacoma to Lacey between:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Heading the other direction on northbound I-5 from Lacey to Tacoma, congestion is anticipated from:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday

5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday

Sea-Tac Airport volumes

Meanwhile, high-passenger volumes are expected at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the Transportation Security Administration said this week that it projected to screen more than 365,000 departing travelers between Thursday and Tuesday.

That figure would represent a 9.6% increase over last year’s volume, TSA said. Thursday and Friday were expected to be the busiest days at Sea-Tac.