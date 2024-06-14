What is the weather today? Check the Delaware forecast for Friday, June 14, 2024

Here's the Delaware weather forecast for Friday, June 14.

What is the weather today

The First State will experience the warmest day of the year Friday as temperatures will climb into the low 90s. The high temperatures and high humidity will make it feel like temperatures are in the mid-90s.

Warm tonight, then warm and humid on Friday. A cold front will touch off showers & thunderstorms Friday afternoon & evening. Severe storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail. #NJwx #DEwx #PAwx #MDwx https://t.co/VP2LPoc2othttps://t.co/IqjGqGA7lY pic.twitter.com/As4qjp7vrX — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 13, 2024

There is a chance in the afternoon and evening for isolated severe thunderstorms mostly in New Castle and Kent counties. Sussex County may have thunderstorms, but severe weather isn't expected. The severe storms could produce hail and damaging winds.

