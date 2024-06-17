What is the weather today? Check the Delaware forecast for Monday, June 17, 2024

Here's the Delaware weather forecast for Monday, June 17.

Heat wave: New Castle County under excessive heat watch. What to know about Delaware's heat wave

What is the weather today

Monday is going to be sunny and hot as high temperatures reach 90 degrees in the first state. Monday night will have temperatures dropping into the upper-60s.

Monday's warmth is just the start as Delaware is under a heat advisory on Tuesday and excessive heat watch Wednesday through Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What is the weather today: Delaware forecast for Monday, June 17, 2024