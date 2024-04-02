Weather sparks State of Preparedness for all of West Virginia

Apr. 2—BLUEFIELD — A State of Preparedness was declared Tuesday for all of West Virginia's counties as hazardous weather bring thunderstorms, heavy showers and potentially damaging winds approached the region.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the State of Preparedness Tuesday afternoon.

"We are closely monitoring today's storms and the related damage across West Virginia," Justice said. "We know power lines, trees, and other debris are in the roadways. We have also issued a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties."

"I extend my gratitude to our first responders, who bravely run to the fire when called upon—they are truly heroes," the governor said. "With the possibility of more weather tonight, I urge you to exercise additional caution."

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for the Virginia counties Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe along with the West Virginia counties of Mercer, Monroe, Summers and eastern Greenbrier.

Between a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain is possible today and flooding in some isolated areas is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. Around half an inch of snow is possible today and Thursday.

"There's a really strong low-pressure system over the Midwest and the Great Lakes," said meteorologist William Perry with the National Weather Service. "That will bring a front through (Tuesday) night and then there's another little system behind it that could turn into some cold air."

The most severe weather was expected to occur Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms along with damaging winds were considered the main threat, Perry said.

Mercer County was expected to get "a dusting" of snow while several inches were possible in Greenbrier County around the Snowshoe area, he said.

Tornado watches were issued in Kentucky, according to the weather service.