What will the weather be like for the solar eclipse? Check Framingham's forecast here

FRAMINGHAM — Things are looking up when it comes to the weather forecast for Eastern, Massachusetts during Monday's solar eclipse.

The weather forecast is looking very favorable for viewing the partial solar eclipse that will take place on Monday, April 8 — better than the tentative predictions even a week ago.

A solar eclipse will occur above the U.S. on the afternoon of April 8. Most Americans will be able to see it in some form, but the distance between your location and the path of totality will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon.

In Massachusetts, it will be a partial eclipse.

How much of the sun will be obscured where I live?

The Brockton, Taunton, Framingham, New Bedford, Quincy and Fall River areas will all see a partial eclipse for 2 hours and 23 minutes, edging out Plymouth, which will see it for 2 hours and 22 minutes. Here's how much of the sun will be obscured in each of those places:

Framingham 92.8%

Milford 92.8%

Brockton 91.5%

Fall River 90.2%

New Bedford 89.7%

Plymouth 90.7%

Quincy 92.1%

Taunton 90.7%

What time is the eclipse in Framingham? Find out here with your ZIP code

What's the weather forecast for April 8?

The National Weather Service is calling for a favorable forecast for Eastern Massachusetts on Monday, April 8.

Meteorologist Hayden Frank of the National Weather Service in Norton said on Thursday, April 4, the forecast "looks very good for Monday" in Eastern, Mass.

"It's looking like mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s," he said.

The updated forecast looks "really good, mostly sunny."

In fact, all of Southern New England, including all of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, can expect "favorable conditions" on Monday, April 8, according to Bryce Williams, another meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norton.

But could there end up being some high clouds?

"That’s a possibility," Frank said, "forecasting this far out."

With reporting from USA Today.

