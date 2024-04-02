What will the weather be like for the solar eclipse? Check Cincinnati's forecast here

We're less than a week away from the solar eclipse, one of the biggest astronomical events of the century.

But will the weather impact the viewing experience April 8? Cincinnati isn't in the path of totality, but will still see a partial eclipse for 2 hours and 32 minutes. At the peak, the moon will obscure approximately 99.8% of the sun.

Here's an early look at the weather forecast for Eclipse Day on April 8, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. Remember, whatever the forecast is for that day, it's important to wear proper safety glasses when viewing the eclipse.

What will the weather be like in Cincinnati on Eclipse Day, April 8?

Highs in Cincinnati on April 8, Eclipse Day, will be in the low to mid-60s, with a high near 68.

The NWS reports that another upper-level low may approach Greater Cincinnati from the west Monday. While it will be partly sunny, increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers will be possible. Highs on April 8 will be in the low to mid-60s, with a high near 68. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

What time will Cincinnati see the solar eclipse?

Here's when the total eclipse will begin and how long it will last for Ohio cities along its path on April 8.

The National Weather Service says the eclipse will start in Texas and then make its way across the country, passing over states that include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Indiana before arriving in Ohio.

For Greater Cincinnati, the eclipse will begin at 1:52 p.m. as the moon slowly casts its shadow across the sun and end at 4:24 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Solar Eclipse: A look at Cincinnati's weather forecast for April 8