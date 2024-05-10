Weather is slightly unsettled and warming

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, or happy Friday eve Utah! We’re closing in on the end of the workweek and we’ve got changes in store for our weather.

Over the coming days we’ll start to warm things back up across the state, however, it will come with the potential of spotty showers as a system moves across the area. Also, from the second half of today through the first half of Friday, strong downslope winds are likely from Salt Lake City northward through Cache Valley where wind advisories are posted.

The strongest winds will likely be in Weber and Davis Counties where a High Wind Warning is currently in effect through 10 a.m. tomorrow. Within the advisories, gusts to 55 mph will be possible and in the warning, 65 mph gusts will be possible.

Other than the winds, today will bring a mix of sun and clouds across the state. There will be a chance for isolated showers across the state as well with the best chance coming to the high country. If you have any outdoor plans, keep a watchful eye on the sky just in case as well as a few rumbles of thunder will also be possible. Daytime highs will run about 5-10° warmer than what we had yesterday, taking most to the 50s and 60s while the Wasatch Front returns to the low 60s! Down in St. George, we’ll see mid-70s.

Weather wise, we won’t see too many drastic changes tomorrow from what we get today. We’ll hold onto a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, but we will be a little warmer as we add more of a southerly wind. The downslope winds in northern Utah will gradually die down as winds go from easterly to southerly.

The low-pressure keeping our weather unsettled will hang around into the beginning of the Mother’s Day weekend as temperatures continue to warm. By Saturday we’ll see highs in the low 70s along the Wasatch Front and low 80s down in St. George. That low-pressure will begin to move away by Mother’s Day which should help it be a great day weather wise for mom! We’ll see temperatures that run about 5-10 degrees above average under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The warmth and quiet conditions hold into Monday before a weak system could bring slightly cooler temperatures and maybe a few showers on Tuesday. Through most of next week though, temperatures look to stay above average!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.