Weather service says at least 6 tornadoes hit Southwestern Indiana on Tuesday

The National Weather Service is still assessing damage from the Tuesday storms, but what happened is becoming clearer.

So far, the agency has confirmed 12 tornadoes in the Tri-State − five in Southern Illinois, six in Southwestern Indiana and one in Western Kentucky. That number could grow as meteorologists assess whether damage was caused by straight-line winds or tornadoes.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

Here's a look at where four of the tornadoes hit close to the Evansville area. The National Weather Service on Friday was still assessing damage and tracks for at least two other tornadoes.

Tornado 1 - Maunie, Illinois, to south of Poseyville, Indiana

The path tornado that hit White County, Illinois and Posey County, Indiana.

This tornado started two miles north/northeast of Maune, Illinois, and lifted seven miles south of Poseyville, Indiana.

The weather service says the tornado crossed through Harmonie State Park and eventually merged with another tornado southwest of Blairsville, Indiana.

It was on the ground from 5:31 a.m. until 5:43 a.m., and was an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph. At its max, it was 250 yards wide. It was on the ground for 12.4 miles.

Tornado 2 - New Harmony, Indiana, to near Parker Settlement

Path of an April 2 tornado in Posey County, Indiana.

This tornado started two miles south/southeast of New Harmony and lifted three miles southeast of Blairsville. The first tornado merged with it southwest of Blairsville.

It was on the ground from 5:37 a.m. to 5:48 a.m., and was an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph. It was 250 yards wide and its largest size and was on the ground for 11.3 miles.

Tornado 3 - Vanderburgh County and Warrick County in Indiana

The path of an April 2 tornado through Vanderburgh and Warrick counties in Indiana.

The third tornado started two miles south of Haubstadt, Indiana, and lifted two miles south of Elberfeld, Indiana. It merged with another tornado that continued for a short while south of Elberfeld.

It was on the ground from 5:54 a.m. to 6:01 a.m., and was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 100 mph. At its largest, the tornado was 200 yards wide and was on the ground for 7.3 miles.

Tornado 4 - Vanderburgh County and Warrick County in Indiana

The path of a tornado on April 2 that hit Vanderburgh and Warrick counties in Indiana.

The fourth tornado started three miles southeast of Cynthiana, Indiana, and lifted three miles southeast of Elberfeld, Indiana.

It was an EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 115 mph. At its largest size, it was 250 yadrds wide and was on the ground for 14.2 miles.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Where did the tornadoes hit in Evansville?