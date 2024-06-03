Weather records shattered this spring in Akron and Canton with nary a snowflake to be seen

Spring 2024 was one for the record books in northern Ohio.

Akron and Canton − along with a number of other Northeast Ohio cities − experienced one of the warmest springs ever.

The National Weather Service says with an average high temperature of 53.3 degrees − that's 3 degrees above normal − this past spring was the fifth warmest on record.

Weather records for Akron and Canton date back to 1887.

The warm temperatures also meant there was little snow just like this past winter.

With just 1.5 inches of snow in Akron and Canton another record was set as this was the least snowiest ever in Greater Akron. This is about 8 inches below normal.

Snow what?: 2023-2024 Meteorological winter was one for the record books in northern Ohio

It was the second warmest spring on record in Cleveland and the third warmest on record for Mansfield.

With just under a half inch of snow, spring in Mansfield was the second least snowiest on record.

The weather service says a warm start to the week is on tap with the chance for showers returning Wednesday and a bit of a chill down for the weekend.

What's the 7-day weather forecast?

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 79. South wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers between 2am and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night: A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

